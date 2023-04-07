Kazakh central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 16.75%

(Adds detail, context)

ALMATY, April 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 16.75% on Friday, saying growing state spending and expected fuel and energy price increases would keep inflationary pressure high in the near term.

The bank said it continued to believe there was no space for monetary easing in the second quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters this week had forecast the rate would remain unchanged even though annual inflation slowed to 18.1% in March from 21.3% a month earlier.

However, the government this week said it would raise gasoline and diesel price ceilings by 11% and 20% respectively this month in a move that will affect consumer prices across the board.

However, the government this week said it would raise gasoline and diesel price ceilings by 11% and 20% respectively this month in a move that will affect consumer prices across the board.

Last month the cabinet said it would increase 2023 budget spending by 1.5 trillion tenge ($3.19 billion) and withdraw an additional 800 billion tenge from the rainy-day National Fund.

