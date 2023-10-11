News & Insights

Kazakh cenbank to drastically reduce debt issuance

October 11, 2023 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by Olzhas Auyezov for Reuters ->

ALMATY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank plans to cut its outstanding short-term debt, a key instrument for the local money market, by 2.2 trillion tenge ($4.61 billion) over the next six months, it said on Wednesday.

The bank said in a statement it aims to have no more than 500 billion tenge ($1.05 billion) in outstanding short-term notes by the end of the first quarter of 2024, down from 2.7 trillion tenge as of Oct. 6.

The move follows comments from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who said last month banks were making easy money by investing on the money market instead of lending to local businesses and helping develop the economy.

($1 = 476.8400 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

