Kazakh cenbank plans to reduce foreign exchange sales in April

ALMATY, April 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank plans to reduce foreign currency sales from the National Fund to $550 million to $650 million in April from $721 million last month, while keeping up the pace of currency buying for the state pension fund, it said on Monday.

State firms sold about $253 million on the domestic market in March, the bank added.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

