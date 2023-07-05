News & Insights

Kazakh cenbank keeps policy rate unchanged, to consider cut in August

July 05, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 16.75% on Wednesday, saying it would consider a cautious cut at the next meeting in August.

The bank said inflation expectations remained elevated and adjusted its own medium-term inflation target to 5% from 4-5% in 2023-24 and 3-4% from 2025.

