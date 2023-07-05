Kazakh cenbank keeps policy rate unchanged, to consider cut in August

July 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 16.75% on Wednesday, saying it would consider a cautious cut at the next meeting in August.

The bank said inflation expectations remained elevated and adjusted its own medium-term inflation target to 5% from 4-5% in 2023-24 and 3-4% from 2025.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.