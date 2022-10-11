Kazakh cenbank head says persistent inflation warrants further tightening

ALMATY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The persistence of inflation in Kazakhstan means that further monetary tightening is required, central bank governor Galymzhan Pirmatov told a government meeting on Tuesday, two weeks ahead of a scheduled policy rate KZCBIR=ECI review.

Kazakhstan's annual inflation surged to a 14-year high of 17.7% in September against the background of growing government spending, supply chain disruptions and the depreciation of the local tenge KZT= currency against the Russian rouble.

