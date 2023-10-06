Kazakh cenbank cuts key rate, says little room to ease further this year

Adds context

ALMATY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank cut its main interest rate to 16% from 16.5% on Friday, saying that further easing this year would only be possible if inflation slows to single digits.

Most market players had anticipated the move, although their expectations of the size of the cut varied amid volatility in the local tenge KZT= currency.

The bank said inflation expectations remained volatile and fiscal stimulus was among the key inflationary risks, along with external factors such as geopolitics and inflation in Russia, Kazakhstan's biggest trade partner.

Annual inflation in Kazakhstan slowed to 11.8% in September from 14.0% in July, after peaking at more than 20% in late 2022 and early this year. The central bank said it was on track to be within the 10-12% band at the end of this year.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Christina Fincher)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.