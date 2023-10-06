News & Insights

Kazakh cenbank cuts key rate, says little room to ease further this year

October 06, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters ->

ALMATY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank cut its main interest rate to 16% from 16.5% on Friday, saying that further easing this year would only be possible if inflation slows to single digits.

Most market players had anticipated the move, although their expectations of the size of the cut varied amid volatility in the local tenge KZT= currency.

The bank said inflation expectations remained volatile and fiscal stimulus was among the key inflationary risks, along with external factors such as geopolitics and inflation in Russia, Kazakhstan's biggest trade partner.

Annual inflation in Kazakhstan slowed to 11.8% in September from 14.0% in July, after peaking at more than 20% in late 2022 and early this year. The central bank said it was on track to be within the 10-12% band at the end of this year.

