Kazakh carrier Air Astana sets IPO price range

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Kazakh carrier Air Astana set the price range on Monday for joint stock exchange listings in London and Kazakhstan to raise about $120 million.

The airline said the price range had been set between $8.50 to $11.00 per depository receipt and $2.13 to $2.75 per share. This would value the company at between $770 million and $962 million, the company said.

The final price will be determined by a bookbuilding process and is expected to be announced around Feb. 9, it added.

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by David Goodman)

