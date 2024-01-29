News & Insights

Kazakh carrier Air Astana sets IPO price range

January 29, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Kazakh carrier Air Astana set the price range on Monday for joint stock exchange listings in London and Kazakhstan to raise about $120 million.

The airline said the price range had been set between $8.50 to $11.00 per depository receipt and $2.13 to $2.75 per share. This would value the company at between $770 million and $962 million, the company said.

The final price will be determined by a bookbuilding process and is expected to be announced around Feb. 9, it added.

