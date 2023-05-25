Kazakh banks do not merit EU sanctions over Russia links, argues c.bank

By Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's banks do not merit inclusion in the next round of EU sanctions, as they are complying with existing sanctions and are not working with sanctioned Russian banks, Kazakh central bank deputy governor Berik Sholpankulov told Reuters.

The European Union is planning an 11th round of restrictions against Russia since Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022. The measures will focus on cracking down on those breaking trade curbs already in place.

Diplomatic sources familiar with the proposal - drafted by Ursula von der Leyen's European Commission - said it included blacklisting "tens" of new companies, including from China, Iran, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Asked if Kazakh banks and companies were at risk, Sholpankulov said there were no grounds for secondary sanctions.

"The EU, of course, and all countries have strengthened control of enforcing sanctions obligations," Sholpankulov said on the sidelines of a the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow. "We are not participating in the sanctions regime, but we are adhering to it and will fulfil sanctions requirements.

"Our financial institutions ... do not work or have contact with sanctioned Russian banks."

Most major Russian banks have been sanctioned in some form, but the subsidiaries of foreign lenders have not, meaning that interaction with Russia's financial sector remains possible for now. No Kazakh banks are sanctioned, but the Kazakh subsidiary of Russia's VTB Bank VTBR.MM is.

In other areas, particularly the flow of goods, Kazakhstan, along with the likes of China, Turkey and its Central Asian neighbours, has been criticised in the West for its ballooning trade with Russia, seeming to allow sanctioned products to find their way into Russia along new routes.

In late April, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg spoke in Astana, telling Central Asian businesses that they must choose between keeping their ties to the world's most important markets and participating in the Ukraine conflict on Russia's side by facilitating, or turning a blind eye to, supplies heading to the battlefield.

Kazakh Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev on Wednesday said Kazakhstan would strengthen controls over the export of sanctioned goods by creating an additional risk management system to track their movement, the Interfax news agency reported.

Sholpankulov also said the central bank was developing a digital tenge that should be in commercial operation by 2025. Testing in cross-border settlements is due to begin this year.

Integration with Russia's proposed digital rouble is still being discussed, he said, a process that began several years ago.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

