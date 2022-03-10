Commodities

Kazakh airline suspends flights to Russia over insurance issues

Tamara Vaal Reuters
Kazakhstan's flagship carrier, Air Astana, has suspended all flights to Russia and over Russian territory because such flights can no longer be insured, the company said on Friday.

Air Astana, in which Britain's BAE Systems owns a 49% stake, said it was working with the government of Kazakhstan, Russia's neighbour and close ally, on resolving the issue.

