KAZ Minerals Q3 Copper Production Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, reported Thursday that its copper production in the third quarter decreased to 76.2 kt from 78.9 kt in the preceding second quarter. Copper production also declined from 82.9 kt in the year-ago period.

Gold output in the third quarter decreased to 50.7 koz from 54.3 koz in the previous quarter, and also from 58.5 koz in the year-ago period.

Silver production in the quarter fell to 901 koz from 948 koz in the preceding second quarter, and dropped from 944 koz in the prior-year quarter.

Looking ahead, the company said that all metals are on track to achieve or exceed full year production guidance, assuming no new material Covid-19 impact.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.