KAZ Minerals HY Pre-tax Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KAZ Minerals plc (KAZ.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months period ended 30 June 2020 decreased to $249 million from $289 million in the prior year.

Profit for the period was $197 million, down from $227 million last year.

Underlying earnings per share declined to $0.40 from $0.47 in the previous year.

Revenues for the period declined to $991 million from last year's $1.05 billion as 11% lower average LME copper price was partially offset by 2% increase in copper sales volumes and 16% higher gold revenues.

Copper sales were declined to 146.9 kt from last year's 144.4 kt, while gold sales also decreased to 98.6 koz from the prior year's 108.0 koz.

Copper production dropped to 154 kt from the prior year's 148 kt, while gold production increased to 110 koz from 88 koz in the previous year.

Whilst risks remain from Covid-19 and disruption to operations could occur in the second half, production of all metals is currently on track to achieve 2020 guidance with copper and gold tracking towards the upper end of their guidance ranges, the company said.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 4.0 US cents per share in respect of the first half of 2020.

