Kayne Anderson to consolidate energy PE teams, Chuck Yates to leave - source

Shariq Khan
Arathy S Nair
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors will consolidate its two energy private equity (PE) teams and one of the managing partners, Chuck Yates, will exit the firm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The shakeup at one of the largest private equity investors in oil and gas comes as the coronavirus outbreak ravages the energy industry, with oil prices plunging below zero for the first time last month.

Kayne Anderson has been involved in private energy investing since 1992 and its energy focused funds have raised nearly $8 billion capital, investing in more than 100 companies. It currently holds interests in about 20 firms.

Yates, who was previously senior vice president at privately held financial services firm Stephens Inc, joined Kayne Anderson in 2001.

Kayne Anderson could not be reached for comment, while Yates did not immediately respond to a request for comment on networking platform LinkedIn.

The source also said managing partner Mark Heinz is expected to stay with the fund.

Ryan Sauer, managing director, and Mark Teshoian, senior managing director, will help with the running of the energy funds, according to the source.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

