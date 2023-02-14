Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Now Owns 4.05% of National Beverage (FIZZ)

Fintel reports that Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.78MM shares of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ). This represents 4.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 2.60MM shares and 5.57% of the company, an increase in shares of 45.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.34% Downside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Beverage is $42.84. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.34% from its latest reported closing price of $45.74.

The projected annual revenue for National Beverage is $1,193MM, an increase of 2.77%. The projected annual EPS is $1.47, an increase of 0.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Beverage. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIZZ is 0.12%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 24,634K shares. The put/call ratio of FIZZ is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,547K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIZZ by 7.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,712K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIZZ by 16.03% over the last quarter.

PQSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Value Fund holds 739K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIZZ by 16.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 702K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIZZ by 16.14% over the last quarter.

PHSKX - Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 610K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIZZ by 21.70% over the last quarter.

National Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Beverage Corp. is an American beverage developer, manufacturer, and distributor based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focused on flavored soft drinks, with its most noted brands being La Croix, Shasta, and Faygo.

