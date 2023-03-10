Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Now Owns 11.93% of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN)

Fintel reports that Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.72MM shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Class A (CWAN). This represents 11.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 5.48MM shares and 9.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.43% and an increase in total ownership of 2.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.95% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is $20.53. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.95% from its latest reported closing price of $14.88.

The projected annual revenue for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is $367MM, an increase of 20.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWAN is 0.38%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 116,459K shares. The put/call ratio of CWAN is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 33,223K shares representing 17.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 9,676K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,318K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,811K shares, representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 4,583K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,616K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,468K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics.

