Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Fintel reports that Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.56MM shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE). This represents 10.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 4.56MM shares and 10.11% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.26% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $137.02. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.26% from its latest reported closing price of $149.36.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $4,109MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual EPS is $4.73, a decrease of 22.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.32%, a decrease of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 87,862K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,273K shares representing 20.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,728K shares representing 19.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,720K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,033K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,736K shares, representing a decrease of 13.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 55.58% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,252K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 18.30% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,495K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 5.67% over the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

