Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (KMF) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure said on September 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023 will receive the payment on October 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.02%, the lowest has been 4.93%, and the highest has been 28.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMF is 0.14%, an increase of 16.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 19,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 4,593K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,607K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMF by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 3,279K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMF by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 865K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 35.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMF by 51.20% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 805K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMF by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 634K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMF by 144.88% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC.

