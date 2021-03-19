Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, In (KMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2021

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, In (KMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KMF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMF was $6.43, representing a -4.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.73 and a 328.67% increase over the 52 week low of $1.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.