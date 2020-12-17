Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, In (KMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, In (KMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KMF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.84, the dividend yield is 6.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMF was $5.84, representing a -46.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.99 and a 378.69% increase over the 52 week low of $1.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMF Dividend History page.

