Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.44, the dividend yield is 13.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KYN was $4.44, representing a -70.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.02 and a 344% increase over the 52 week low of $1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KYN Dividend History page.

