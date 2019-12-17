Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that KYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.05, the dividend yield is 10.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KYN was $14.05, representing a -14.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.49 and a 15.07% increase over the 52 week low of $12.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.