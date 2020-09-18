Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund, Inc (KMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund, Inc (KMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.42, the dividend yield is 8.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMF was $4.42, representing a -60.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.21 and a 262.3% increase over the 52 week low of $1.22.

