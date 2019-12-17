Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund, Inc (KMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund, Inc (KMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that KMF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.33, the dividend yield is 8.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMF was $10.33, representing a -16.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.36 and a 20.54% increase over the 52 week low of $8.57.

