Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2021

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KYN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KYN was $7.16, representing a -6.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.63 and a 249.27% increase over the 52 week low of $2.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

