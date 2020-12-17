Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.44, the dividend yield is 9.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KYN was $6.44, representing a -56.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.94 and a 544% increase over the 52 week low of $1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

