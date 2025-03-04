Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Reports February 2025 Unaudited Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund reports $2.5 billion in net assets and provides asset coverage ratios as of February 28, 2025.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. announced its unaudited statement of assets and liabilities as of February 28, 2025, revealing net assets of $2.5 billion and a net asset value per share of $14.60. The company's asset coverage ratios as required by the Investment Company Act of 1940 were reported at 623% concerning senior securities and 477% regarding total leverage. The fund's total assets amounted to approximately $3.48 billion, with the majority of its long-term investments (94%) in midstream energy companies. The ten largest holdings include significant stakes in firms like The Williams Companies and Energy Transfer LP. The company, which is traded on the NYSE, aims to deliver high after-tax returns primarily by investing in energy infrastructure securities, and it emphasizes cash distributions to stockholders.

Potential Positives

The Company reported a substantial net asset value of $2.5 billion, reflecting a solid financial position and investor confidence.

With a net asset value per share of $14.60, the Company shows strong share value, which is appealing to current and potential investors.

The high asset coverage ratios of 623% for senior securities and 477% for total leverage demonstrate a robust financial stability and effective management of liabilities.

The portfolio is primarily focused on Midstream Energy Companies, indicating a strategic commitment to a sector that may offer growth and income opportunities in the energy market.

Potential Negatives

The press release provides only an unaudited statement, which may raise concerns about the reliability and comprehensiveness of the reported financial information.

The high asset coverage ratios may indicate a reliance on leverage, which could signal potential financial risk if market conditions change.

The company's investment focus on Energy Infrastructure Companies (94% in Midstream Energy) may pose a risk due to sector concentration, exposing the company to specific industry volatility and regulatory challenges.

FAQ

What is the net asset value per share of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund?

As of February 28, 2025, the net asset value per share is $14.60.

What are the asset coverage ratios for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund?

The asset coverage ratio for senior securities is 623%, and for total leverage, it is 477% as of February 28, 2025.

How much are the total liabilities of the company?

The total liabilities of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund are $357.7 million as of February 28, 2025.

What types of investments does Kayne Anderson focus on?

The fund invests primarily in Midstream Energy Companies, Utility Companies, and other energy-related sectors.

How many common shares are outstanding for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund?

As of February 28, 2025, there are 169,126,038 common shares outstanding.

$KYN Insider Trading Activity

$KYN insiders have traded $KYN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC METLIFE has made 4 purchases buying 15,280,000 shares for an estimated $9,600,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C BAKER (President) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $252,000

HARRISON JAMES LITTLE (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $65,193

$KYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $KYN stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of February 28, 2025.





As of February 28, 2025, the Company’s net assets were $2.5 billion, and its net asset value per share was $14.60. As of February 28, 2025, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 623% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 477%.











STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES







FEBRUARY 28, 2025 // (UNAUDITED)

























(in millions)









Investments









$





3,473.8













Cash and cash equivalents













0.7













Accrued income













2.0













Other assets













1.0













Total assets













3,477.5





























Credit facility













92.0













Notes













409.7













Unamortized notes issuance costs













(2.6





)









Preferred stock













153.6













Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs













(1.3





)









Total leverage













651.4





























Other liabilities













16.2













Current tax liability, net













1.3













Deferred tax liability, net













340.2













Total liabilities













357.7





























Net assets









$





2,468.4





























The Company had 169,126,038 common shares outstanding as of February 28, 2025.





Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream Energy Companies (94%), Utility Companies (3%) and Other (3%).





The Company’s ten largest holdings by issuer at February 28, 2025 were:





















Amount







(in millions)*







% Long Term





Investments









1.





The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)









$359.2









10.3





%









2.





Energy Transfer LP (Midstream Energy Company)









358.7









10.3





%









3.





Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Midstream Energy Company)









346.0









10.0





%









4.





MPLX LP (Midstream Energy Company)









332.1









9.6





%









5.





Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)









261.9









7.5





%









6.





Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)









211.9









6.1





%









7.





Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Energy Company)









209.1









6.0





%









8.





ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)









204.0









5.9





%









9.





TC Energy Corporation (Midstream Energy Company)









175.7









5.1





%









10.





Western Midstream Partners, LP (Midstream Energy Company)









149.1









4.3





%





















*





Includes ownership of common and preferred units.















Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. The mention of specific securities is not a recommendation or solicitation for any person to buy, sell or hold any particular security. You can obtain a complete listing of holdings by viewing the Company’s most recent quarterly or annual report.









Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.









This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor’s specific objectives or circumstances. Before investing, please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances.









CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at







www.kaynefunds.com







or







www.sec.gov







. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.







Contact investor relations at 877-657-3863 or



cef@kayneanderson.com



.



