Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.08 per Share for March 2025

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announces a $0.08 per share distribution for March 2025, payable on March 31.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has announced a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for March 2025, payable to common stockholders on March 31, 2025. The company declares distributions monthly, with the next expected in early April, subject to the Board of Directors' approval and compliance with debt agreements. The distribution reflects an anticipated return of capital estimate of 0.875%, although the final tax character of distributions will not be confirmed until after fiscal 2025. The fund aims to provide high after-tax total returns, primarily investing in energy infrastructure companies. It emphasizes that distribution amounts may vary due to market conditions and other factors, and future performance cannot be guaranteed.

Potential Positives

The Company announced a consistent monthly distribution of $0.08 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to common stockholders.

This distribution is payable on March 31, 2025, providing shareholders with timely access to their cash returns.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund's investment objective emphasizes achieving a high after-tax total return, aligning with shareholder interests.

The Company's distribution practices showcase its ability to manage investments in energy infrastructure, which may attract interest from potential investors looking for cash-generating assets.

Potential Negatives

The payment of future distributions is dependent on the approval of the Company’s Board of Directors and the covenants on the Company’s debt agreements, which may create uncertainty for stockholders.

The preliminary distribution estimate is based on anticipated earnings and profits, with final tax determination subject to significant potential changes, adding uncertainty for investors.

There is no assurance that the Company's investment objectives will be attained, indicating potential risks in achieving desired returns.

FAQ

What is the March 2025 distribution amount for Kayne Anderson Energy Fund?

The distribution amount for March 2025 is $0.08 per share for common stockholders.

When will the March 2025 distribution be paid?

The March 2025 distribution will be paid on March 31, 2025.

How often does Kayne Anderson declare distributions?

Kayne Anderson declares distributions on a monthly basis.

What factors affect future distribution payments?

Future distribution payments are subject to Board approval and compliance with debt covenants and preferred stock terms.

How does Kayne Anderson meet its investment objectives?

The Company invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies to achieve high after-tax total returns.

$KYN Insider Trading Activity

$KYN insiders have traded $KYN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC METLIFE has made 4 purchases buying 15,280,000 shares for an estimated $9,600,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HARRISON JAMES LITTLE (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $65,193

$KYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $KYN stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for March 2025. This distribution is payable to common stockholders on March 31, 2025 (as outlined in the table below).





The Company declares distributions on a monthly basis, with its next distribution expected to be declared in early April. Payment of future distributions is subject to the approval of the Company’s Board of Directors, as well as meeting the covenants on the Company’s debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock.











Record Date /





Ex-Date









Payment Date









Distribution Amount









Return of Capital









Estimate











3/14/25





3/31/25





$0.08





75%



(





1





)













(1) This estimate is based on the Company’s anticipated earnings and profits. The final determination of the tax character of distributions will not be determinable until after the end of fiscal 2025 and may differ substantially from this preliminary information.













Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.









The Company pays cash distributions to common stockholders at a rate that may be adjusted from time to time. Distribution amounts are not guaranteed and may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio holdings and market conditions.









This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor’s specific objectives or circumstances. Before investing, please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances.









CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at







www.kaynefunds.com







or







www.sec.gov







. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.







Contact investor relations at 877-657-3863 or



cef@kayneanderson.com



.



