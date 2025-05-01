Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.08 per Share for May 2025

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund will distribute $0.08 per share to stockholders on May 30, 2025.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. announced a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for May 2025, payable to common stockholders on May 30, 2025. The firm, which focuses on providing high after-tax total returns through investments in Energy Infrastructure Companies, declares distributions monthly and will make its next announcement in early June, subject to Board approval and compliance with financial covenants. While the distribution is estimated to be paid from anticipated earnings, the exact tax character will be determined after fiscal 2025 concludes. The company, listed on the NYSE, emphasizes that distribution amounts are not guaranteed and can fluctuate based on various factors. Investors are encouraged to consult with their financial advisors before making investment decisions.

The Company announced a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for May 2025, providing a direct return to stockholders.

The consistent monthly distribution indicates a commitment to returning value to investors, aligning with the Company's investment objective of providing a high after-tax total return.

The distribution is payable on May 30, 2025, offering investors a clear timeline for when they can expect their returns.

The distribution amount of $0.08 per share for May 2025 may raise concerns among investors regarding the Company's ability to generate sufficient earnings and profits, particularly as the distribution is subject to Board approval and covenants on debt agreements.

The estimated return of capital at 40% suggests that a significant portion of the distribution may not be derived from earnings, which could be a concern for investors looking for income stability.

The press release emphasizes that distribution amounts are not guaranteed and may vary based on changes in portfolio holdings and market conditions, indicating potential volatility in the Company’s ability to provide consistent returns to shareholders.

What is the distribution amount for May 2025?

The distribution amount for May 2025 is $0.08 per share.

When will the distribution be paid to stockholders?

The distribution will be paid to stockholders on May 30, 2025.

Are future distributions guaranteed by Kayne Anderson?

No, future distributions are not guaranteed and may vary based on portfolio changes and market conditions.

What factors affect the distribution payments?

Distribution payments may be affected by earnings, covenants on debt agreements, and terms of preferred stock.

How often does Kayne Anderson declare distributions?

Kayne Anderson declares distributions on a monthly basis.

$KYN Insider Trading Activity

$KYN insiders have traded $KYN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C BAKER (President) has made 3 purchases buying 65,000 shares for an estimated $782,650 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HARRISON JAMES LITTLE (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $65,193

MICHAEL J O'NEIL (Executive VP & Secretary) purchased 2,350 shares for an estimated $24,886

AUSTIN COLBY PARKER (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $22,259

$KYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $KYN stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for May 2025. This distribution is payable to common stockholders on May 30, 2025 (as outlined in the table below).





The Company declares distributions on a monthly basis, with its next distribution expected to be declared in early June. Payment of future distributions is subject to the approval of the Company’s Board of Directors, as well as meeting the covenants on the Company’s debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock.











(1) This estimate is based on the Company’s anticipated earnings and profits. The final determination of the tax character of distributions will not be determinable until after the end of fiscal 2025 and may differ substantially from this preliminary information.













Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.









The Company pays cash distributions to common stockholders at a rate that may be adjusted from time to time. Distribution amounts are not guaranteed and may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio holdings and market conditions.









This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor’s specific objectives or circumstances. Before investing, please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances.









CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at







www.kaynefunds.com







or







www.sec.gov







. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.







Contact investor relations at 877-657-3863 or



cef@kayneanderson.com



.



