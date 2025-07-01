Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.08 per Share for July 2025

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announced a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for July 2025, payable on July 31.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. announced a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for July 2025, payable to common stockholders on July 31, 2025. The company declares monthly distributions, with the next expected in early August, contingent upon Board approval and compliance with debt agreements and preferred stock terms. The distribution amount may change based on portfolio performance and market conditions. Kayne Anderson, a non-diversified closed-end investment company, aims to provide a high after-tax total return by investing primarily in Energy Infrastructure Companies. Investors are advised to consult with financial advisors before making investment decisions, as future distributions and investment objectives are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Announcement of a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for July 2025, demonstrating a commitment to providing returns to shareholders.

Consistent monthly distributions signal a stable income stream for investors, which can enhance investor confidence in the company.

Company plans to declare future distributions regularly, indicating an ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

Investment strategy focused on Energy Infrastructure Companies aligns with current market trends, potentially increasing investor interest in the fund.

The company’s announced distribution of $0.08 per share for July 2025 is relatively low, which could signal potential limitations in financial performance or cash flow.

Future distributions are contingent upon Board approval and compliance with debt covenants, indicating financial uncertainty and operational risk.

The possibility of the tax character of distributions changing after the end of fiscal 2025 adds uncertainty for investors regarding the expected return on their investments.

What is the monthly distribution amount for July 2025?

The monthly distribution amount for July 2025 is $0.08 per share.

When will common stockholders receive their distribution?

Common stockholders will receive their distribution on July 31, 2025.

Are future distributions guaranteed?

No, future distributions are not guaranteed and may vary based on several factors.

What is the investment focus of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund?

The fund primarily invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies.

Where can I find more information about the company’s risk factors?

You can find detailed risk factors in the Company's filings with the SEC at www.kaynefunds.com or www.sec.gov.

$KYN Insider Trading Activity

$KYN insiders have traded $KYN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C BAKER (President) has made 4 purchases buying 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,097,495 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HARRISON JAMES LITTLE (Executive Vice President) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $126,995 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL J O'NEIL (Executive VP & Secretary) purchased 2,350 shares for an estimated $24,886

AUSTIN COLBY PARKER (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $22,259

$KYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $KYN stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.









The Company pays cash distributions to common stockholders at a rate that may be adjusted from time to time. Distribution amounts are not guaranteed and may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio holdings and market conditions.









This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor’s specific objectives or circumstances. Before investing, please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances.









CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at







www.kaynefunds.com







or







www.sec.gov







. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.







Contact investor relations at 877-657-3863 or



cef@kayneanderson.com



.



