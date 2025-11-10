Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. Announces Decline In Q3 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (KBDC) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $24.61 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $37.56 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.61 Mln. vs. $37.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.52 last year.

Net Investment Income: $30.05 Mln. vs $37.05 Mln. last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.