Kayne Anderson BDC Extends Credit Facility to 2029

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has amended its senior secured revolving credit facility, adding a new lender and extending the maturity date for $400 million in commitments to 2029, with an additional $75 million maturing in 2027. The amendment reduces interest rates and allows for potential expansion up to $600 million, presenting an opportunity for more favorable borrowing costs and increased financial flexibility for the company.

