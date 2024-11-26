News & Insights

Kayne Anderson BDC Extends Credit Facility to 2029

November 26, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. ( (KBDC) ).

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has amended its senior secured revolving credit facility, adding a new lender and extending the maturity date for $400 million in commitments to 2029, with an additional $75 million maturing in 2027. The amendment reduces interest rates and allows for potential expansion up to $600 million, presenting an opportunity for more favorable borrowing costs and increased financial flexibility for the company.

