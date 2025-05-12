KAYNE ANDERSON BDC Earnings Results: $KBDC Reports Quarterly Earnings

KAYNE ANDERSON BDC ($KBDC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, missing estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $55,250,000, missing estimates of $59,601,150 by $-4,351,150.

KAYNE ANDERSON BDC Insider Trading Activity

KAYNE ANDERSON BDC insiders have traded $KBDC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN C SCHNABEL purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $41,350

