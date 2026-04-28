Kayne Anderson BDC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KBDC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (Symbol: KBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.55, changing hands as high as $14.67 per share. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.06 per share, with $16.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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