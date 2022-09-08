US Markets

Kay weakens to tropical storm, leaves strong rains and winds

Contributors
Raul Cortes Reuters
Diego Ore Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Kay became a tropical storm as it lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday afternoon, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Updates with Kay weakening to tropical storm

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kay became a tropical storm as it lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday afternoon, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Kay was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour (70 miles per hour) late Thursday afternoon, slipping from a Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The storm had previously reached Category 2 status Wednesday as it passed by the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

Kay killed three people in the southwestern state of Guerrero over the weekend and damaged several houses.

It had also prompted Mexican airlines VivaAerobus, Volaris VOLARA.MX and Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX to cancel domestic flights to popular tourist destination Los Cabos.

Even as the storm weakens over the coming days, the Miami-based hurricane center said Kay should cause heavy rains and flash flooding along the Baja California peninsula and parts of northwestern Mexico through Saturday morning.

Kay is expected to make a turn westward by Saturday evening, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Diego Ore; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular