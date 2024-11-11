News & Insights

Stocks

Kawata Mfg. Reports Decline in Half-Year Results

November 11, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kawata Mfg. Co., Ltd. (JP:6292) has released an update.

Kawata Mfg. Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 19.9% and net income attributable to owners plummeting by 73.4% compared to the same period last year. Despite the downturn, the company maintained its dividend forecast, reflecting a cautious but stable outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:6292 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.