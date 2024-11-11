Kawata Mfg. Reports Decline in Half-Year Results

Kawata Mfg. Co., Ltd. (JP:6292) has released an update.

Kawata Mfg. Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 19.9% and net income attributable to owners plummeting by 73.4% compared to the same period last year. Despite the downturn, the company maintained its dividend forecast, reflecting a cautious but stable outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

