Kawasaki USA Recalls All-Terrain, Off-Highway Utility Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A. has recalled certain all-terrain as well as recreational off-highway utility vehicles citing fire risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The company recalled about 100 units of TERYX four-wheel off-highway vehicles or ROVs. The recall involves 2021 Teryx S LE, Teryx4, Teryx4 LE, Teryx4 S LE, and Teryx4 S LE CAMO. The vehicles sold in camo, camo gray, green, blue, and red have side-by-side seating for two to four people.

Further, about 70 units of BRUTE FORCE 750 All-Terrain Vehicles or ATVs were recalled. The four-wheel all-terrain vehicles were sold in camo gray, bright white and camo.

Both ROVs and ATVs were manufactured by Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., and sold at Kawasaki dealers nationwide in March 2021. ROVs were sold for between about $16,000 and $17,900, and ATVs were sold for between about $10,000 and $10,600.

According to the agency, both set of vehicles' fuel pump retainer plate bolts can come loose causing fuel leakage over time, posing a fire hazard.

However, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company has not received reports of any incidents or injuries to date.

Consumers are asked to contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the fuel pump retainer plate bolts.

