Kawasaki Heavy, Iwatani tie up with Fortescue to develop supply chain of green hydrogen

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd 7012.T and Iwatani Corp 8088.T said on Monday they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX to develop a supply chain of "green" hydrogen.

"Green" hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel made by electrolysis, using renewable power from wind and solar to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. It is increasingly being touted as a way to decarbonise emissions-intensive heavy industry and transport sectors.

The move comes as Japan makes a big push to accelerate hydrogen development as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared an ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral in 2050.

More than $150 billion worth of "green" hydrogen projects have been announced globally in the past nine months.

Kawasaki Heavy, Iwatani and global iron ore miner Fortescue will investigate the creation of integrated liquefied hydrogen supply chains, encompassing hydrogen production from renewable energy such as solar and wind power in Australia or other areas, and to be transported by a ship for delivery and distribution in Japan.

Kawasaki makes equipment to liquefy, transport and store hydrogen, and Iwatani supplies liquefied hydrogen in Japan, while Fortescue is pursuing new opportunities in reneweble energy and green industries.

Japan is the world's fifth-biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, and while steps are being taken to increase renewable energy, it also plans to roll out new coal-burning power stations.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

