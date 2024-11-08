Kawasaki Heavy Industries: Strong Revenue and Profit Recovery

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( (KWHIF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kawasaki Heavy Industries presented to its investors.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., a prominent player in the global manufacturing sector, operates across a diverse range of industries including aerospace systems, rolling stock, energy solutions, marine engineering, precision machinery, and robots, as well as powersports and engines.

In its latest earnings report, Kawasaki Heavy Industries reported a significant increase in revenue for the six months ending September 30, 2024, totaling 884,183 million yen, up from 769,341 million yen in the same period the previous year. This growth in revenue was accompanied by a turnaround in business profit, which stood at 47,765 million yen, compared to a loss of 32,846 million yen in the prior year.

Key financial highlights include a profit attributable to owners of the parent amounting to 13,667 million yen, a stark contrast to the loss of 23,346 million yen recorded last year. The company also reported earnings per share of 81.59 yen, improving from a loss per share of 139.39 yen. Despite challenges in operating activities, with a negative cash flow of 36,952 million yen, the company saw a positive cash flow from financing activities at 123,889 million yen, supporting its financial stability.

Looking ahead, Kawasaki Heavy Industries projects a promising outlook with a fiscal year revenue forecast of 2,180,000 million yen and a business profit target of 130,000 million yen for the year ending March 31, 2025. This forward-looking statement reflects the management’s confidence in sustaining growth and overcoming operational challenges.

