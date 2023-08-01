Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - ADR (KWHIY) Price Target Increased by 8.78% to 10.06

The average one-year price target for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - ADR (OTC:KWHIY) has been revised to 10.06 / share. This is an increase of 8.78% from the prior estimate of 9.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.59 to a high of 11.53 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.60% from the latest reported closing price of 10.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWHIY is 0.10%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 106K shares. No change in the last quarter.

