Is Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KWHIY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 181 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KWHIY's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KWHIY has returned 17.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 10.4% on average. This means that Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Powell Industries (POWL) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.9%.

In Powell Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.9% this year, meaning that KWHIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Powell Industries falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #39. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and Powell Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.