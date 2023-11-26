Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIF) Price Target Increased by 29.82% to 27.50

The average one-year price target for Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTC:KWHIF) has been revised to 27.50 / share. This is an increase of 29.82% from the prior estimate of 21.18 dated August 16, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.90 to a high of 42.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.00% from the latest reported closing price of 23.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kawasaki Heavy Industries. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWHIF is 0.15%, a decrease of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 16,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 3,693K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,952K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWHIF by 12.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,154K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWHIF by 15.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWHIF by 15.36% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 756K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWHIF by 25.27% over the last quarter.

