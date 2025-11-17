Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIF) Price Target Increased by 66.65% to 80.75

The average one-year price target for Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCPK:KWHIF) has been revised to $80.75 / share. This is an increase of 66.65% from the prior estimate of $48.46 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $63.47 to a high of $100.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.56% from the latest reported closing price of $35.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kawasaki Heavy Industries. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 9.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWHIF is 0.34%, an increase of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 14,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,116K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWHIF by 16.11% over the last quarter.

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 1,694K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWHIF by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,320K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWHIF by 13.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 994K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWHIF by 16.75% over the last quarter.

FDIVX - Fidelity Diversified International Fund holds 632K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

