Kawasaki City raises US$50m from debut US dollar bond

TOKYO, Dec 11 (IFR) - City of Kawasaki has raised US$50m from an inaugural US dollar bond with a 10-year tenor, according to DealWatch, IFR's sister publication in Japan, becoming the fourth Japanese municipal government to sell foreign-currency bonds after Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Shizuoka Prefecture and City of Kobe.

The bond was marketed at a single price guidance level of 50bp over mid-swaps yesterday and priced at that level with a 2.262% coupon.

Japan's sixth most populous city, located 20km from Tokyo, had been exploring issuing bonds in a foreign currency since at least 2013. "We have been considering issuing bonds in a foreign currency to diversify funding channels and the investor base," said a city finance bureau official.

The bond was offered only within Japan and not in the international capital market.

A city official said the pricing level was much the same as where it sells yen bonds, but a banker away said it will be a negative yield if the proceeds are swapped back into yen.

Nomura was the sole lead manager.

