Kawasaki City begins marketing 10yr USD bond

City of Kawasaki has started marketing 10-year US dollar bonds, according to DealWatch, IFR's sister publication.

If the bond prices, it will be the fourth Japanese municipal government to sell bonds in a foreign currency after Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Shizuoka Prefecture, and City of Kobe.

Kawasaki is marketing the 10-year bonds at 50bp over mid-swaps and aims to price them tomorrow, with the size depending on investor demand. Nomura is the sole lead manager.

Japan's sixth most populous city, which is 20km from Tokyo, has been exploring issuing bonds in a foreign currency since at least 2013.

