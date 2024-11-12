News & Insights

Kawada Technologies Sees Strong Profit Growth

November 12, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Kawada Technologies, Inc. (JP:3443) has released an update.

Kawada Technologies, Inc. reported a robust growth in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 3.3% and a substantial increase in operating and ordinary profits. This was complemented by a significant rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which surged by 93.4% year-on-year. The company also announced an interim dividend policy, aiming to enhance shareholder returns.

