Kawada Technologies Sees Strong Profit Growth

Kawada Technologies, Inc. (JP:3443) has released an update.

Kawada Technologies, Inc. reported a robust growth in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 3.3% and a substantial increase in operating and ordinary profits. This was complemented by a significant rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which surged by 93.4% year-on-year. The company also announced an interim dividend policy, aiming to enhance shareholder returns.

