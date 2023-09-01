Kaveri Seed (NSE:KSCL) Price Target Increased by 8.72% to 667.59

The average one-year price target for Kaveri Seed (NSE:KSCL) has been revised to 667.59 / share. This is an increase of 8.72% from the prior estimate of 614.04 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 626.20 to a high of 723.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.20% from the latest reported closing price of 550.80 / share.

Kaveri Seed Maintains 0.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaveri Seed. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSCL is 0.05%, an increase of 53.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 2,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 501K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 355K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 347K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 314K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 228K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

