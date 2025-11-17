Kaveri Seed Company (BSE:532899) Price Target Decreased by 17.28% to 1,167.35

The average one-year price target for Kaveri Seed Company (BSE:532899) has been revised to ₹ 1,167.35 / share. This is a decrease of 17.28% from the prior estimate of ₹ 1,411.13 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,155.90 to a high of ₹ 1,201.68 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.49% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 1,414.85 / share.

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaveri Seed Company. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532899 is 0.03%, an increase of 40.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 1,919K shares.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 382K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares , representing an increase of 10.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532899 by 53.12% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 251K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532899 by 35.50% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 209K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 104K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532899 by 13.89% over the last quarter.

