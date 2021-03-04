Kava Halted After Yield Farming Bug Discovered in Latest Release

The security committee for Kava Labs, the company behind a new-generation DeFi platform, has halted the chain to address an inflation bug that over distributes yield farming rewards in its latest release.



Kava 5, the software version containing the bug, was released this week.

The platform’s safety committee shut down the Kava-5 chain at block 459. Kava Labs is planning to replay the state and determine the source of the error.

“User funds are not affected. A fix is currently being worked on. Will update shortly” a Kava Labs tweet reads.

According to Messari, the “high severity bug” was paying out liquidity providers on the platform “well above expected values.”

These specific payouts are timelocked, the post explains, so they could not be sent to exchanges, just claimed by their users.

A patch is forthcoming.

Kava is a blockchain built on the Tendermint consensus algorithm and is also a participant in the Cosmos blockchain interoperability project.

The Binance-backed chain went live last year and offers yield farming applications similar to those found in Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem.



Kava Labs has not yet responded to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

