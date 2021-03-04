Cryptocurrencies

Kava Halted After Yield Farming Bug Discovered in Latest Release

Colin Harper CoinDesk
The security committee for Kava Labs, the company behind a new-generation DeFi platform, has halted the chain to address an inflation bug that over distributes yield farming rewards in its latest release.

  • Kava 5, the software version containing the bug, was released this week.
  • The platform’s safety committee shut down the Kava-5 chain at block 459. Kava Labs is planning to replay the state and determine the source of the error. 
  • “User funds are not affected. A fix is currently being worked on. Will update shortly” a Kava Labs tweet reads.
  • According to Messari, the “high severity bug” was paying out liquidity providers on the platform “well above expected values.”
  • These specific payouts are timelocked, the post explains, so they could not be sent to exchanges, just claimed by their users.
  • A patch is forthcoming.
  • Kava is a blockchain built on the Tendermint consensus algorithm and is also a participant in the Cosmos blockchain interoperability project.
  • The Binance-backed chain went live last year and offers yield farming applications similar to those found in Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem.

Kava Labs has not yet responded to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

