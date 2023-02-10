Kaufman Micha Increases Position in Fiverr International (FVRR)

Fintel reports that Kaufman Micha has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.54MM shares of Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.37MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.39% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiverr International is $40.80. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.39% from its latest reported closing price of $40.64.

The projected annual revenue for Fiverr International is $377MM, an increase of 13.00%. The projected annual EPS is $1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiverr International. This is a decrease of 114 owner(s) or 27.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVRR is 0.16%, an increase of 39.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.20% to 19,212K shares. The put/call ratio of FVRR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,910K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares, representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 1,253K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,082K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 62.94% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 938K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 86.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 590.72% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 528K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 77.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 302.39% over the last quarter.

Fiverr International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries.

