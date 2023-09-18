News & Insights

US Markets
BX

Katy Perry sells rights to five albums including 'Teenage Dream' to Litmus Music

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

September 18, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Singer Katy Perry has signed a deal to sell rights to five of her studio albums released between 2008 and 2020 including "Teenage Dream" to Carlyle-backed Litmus Music, the music rights company said on Monday.

"One of the Boys," "PRISM," "Witness" and "Smile" are the other four studio albums that are part of the deal.

Billboard reported the deal was valued at $225 million, citing sources. Private equity firm Carlyle declined to comment on the deal value.

The five studio albums were released under Perry's contract with Capitol Records, whose former president Dan McCarroll is the co-founder of Litmus Music.

Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs and other investment firms have in recent years scooped up music catalogs of artists including Justin Bieber and Bob Dylan as the rise of streaming turns their songs into a reliable source of revenue.

With Perry, Litmus Music gets access to an artist who shot to fame in July 2008 with the track "I Kissed A Girl" and has earned 13 Grammy nominations and five MTV Video Music Awards.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX
CG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.