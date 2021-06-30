Katy Perry Launches NFTs, Acquires Stake in Theta Labs

American pop singer and songwriter Katy Perry is launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for fans and has acquired a stake in the blockchain video-delivery network Theta Labs.

Perry’s NFTs will celebrate her “Play” residency that starts December 2021 at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and are in collaboration with Theta Labs.

The singer who is known for her hit pop songs “Dark Horse” and “Roar” will have a minority interest in Theta Labs, alongside her talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, which is also one of Theta’s enterprise validators.

The NFTs will commemorate Perry’s events and fans can register for the first drop at Katy.ThetaDrop.com starting today.

Perry said she is both excited and curious about the launch.

“I can’t wait to dive in with the Theta team on all the exciting and memorable creative pieces, so my fans can own a special moment of my residency that’s both a digital collectible as well as an IRL experience,” said Perry.

