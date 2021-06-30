Cryptocurrencies

Katy Perry Launches NFTs, Acquires Stake in Theta Labs

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

American pop singer and songwriter Katy Perry is launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for fans and has acquired a stake in the blockchain video-delivery network Theta Labs.

  • Perry’s NFTs will celebrate her “Play” residency that starts December 2021 at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and are in collaboration with Theta Labs.
  • The singer who is known for her hit pop songs “Dark Horse” and “Roar” will have a minority interest in Theta Labs, alongside her talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, which is also one of Theta’s enterprise validators.
  • The NFTs will commemorate Perry’s events and fans can register for the first drop at Katy.ThetaDrop.com starting today.
  • Perry said she is both excited and curious about the launch.
  • “I can’t wait to dive in with the Theta team on all the exciting and memorable creative pieces, so my fans can own a special moment of my residency that’s both a digital collectible as well as an IRL experience,” said Perry.

